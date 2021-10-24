oPt
Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on Israeli settlement announcements, Jerusalem, 24 October 2021
“Today, the Israeli authorities announced tenders for the construction of more than 1,300 housing units in the occupied West Bank.
I am deeply concerned by continued Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law, remain a substantial obstacle to peace, and must cease immediately.”
