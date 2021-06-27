Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on fuel deliveries to Gaza

Jerusalem, 27 June 2021

"Under the United Nations framework, the Qatari funded fuel deliveries for the Gaza Power Plant will resume tomorrow, Monday, as per the previous agreement between the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the State of Qatar.

I welcome all steps taken to de-escalate the situation. UN will continue to work with all concerned parties and partners to solidify a ceasefire and help the people of Gaza.”