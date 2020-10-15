Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on advancement of settlement units in the occupied West Bank, 15 October 2020

“On 14 and 15 October, the Israeli authorities advanced nearly 5,000 housing units, most of which are in outlying locations deep inside the occupied West Bank. Settlement construction is illegal under international law and is one of the major obstacles to peace.

This significant number and location of advancements is of great concern to all those who remain committed to advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Such moves undermine the prospect of achieving a viable two-State solution by systematically eroding the possibility of establishing a contiguous and independent Palestinian State living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel.

I call on the authorities to cease immediately all settlement-related activities.”

