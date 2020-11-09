Statement: Report that UNRWA has run out of cash ‘Deeply disturbing’

Please see below statement from Refugees International President Eric Schwartz:

"The statement by UNRWA's Commissioner General that the agency has run out of cash is deeply disturbing, but, tragically, not surprising. Donors must come forward promptly to meet the shortfall.

Cuts of funding for UNRWA have had dramatic impacts on the effort to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian children, women, and men. It is particularly alarming that the Trump administration---which in 2018 reversed decades of U.S. support to UNRWA---has continued its refusal to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians because Palestinian leaders rejected political negotiations on terms they deemed unacceptable. This linkage of politics and humanitarian aid to meet the needs of the vulnerable is unacceptable.

I hope and trust this practice will be quickly reversed by the incoming Biden administration."

