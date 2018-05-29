Statement on the impact of renewed hostilities between the Gaza strip and Israel on children [EN/AR]

Arabic version

Attributable to Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 29 May 2018 – “The exchange of fire between the Gaza strip and Israel over the past 24-hours, threatens again the lives and well-being of girls and boys. Today, children in the area are witnessing once more, how violence only fuels further violence. Violence does not belong in any society where the fundamental rights of children are respected.

“Children continue to suffer from the emotional, psychological and physical impact of violence over the past few weeks. Anyone with the interest of children at heart, will do everything possible to stop this.

“All children have the right to live their childhoods in safety.

“UNICEF reminds all parties to the conflict and any actor with influence over them, of their obligations to protect children under all circumstances and keep them out of harm’s way.”

