29 May 2018

Statement on the impact of renewed hostilities between the Gaza strip and Israel on children [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 29 May 2018

Arabic version

Attributable to Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 29 May 2018 – “The exchange of fire between the Gaza strip and Israel over the past 24-hours, threatens again the lives and well-being of girls and boys. Today, children in the area are witnessing once more, how violence only fuels further violence. Violence does not belong in any society where the fundamental rights of children are respected.

“Children continue to suffer from the emotional, psychological and physical impact of violence over the past few weeks. Anyone with the interest of children at heart, will do everything possible to stop this.

“All children have the right to live their childhoods in safety.

“UNICEF reminds all parties to the conflict and any actor with influence over them, of their obligations to protect children under all circumstances and keep them out of harm’s way.”

### END ###

For more information, contact;
Juliette Touma, Tel: + 962-79-867-4628, Email: jtouma@unicef.org
Lina Elkurd, Tel: + 962-79-109-46644, Email: lelkurd@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.