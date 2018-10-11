11 Oct 2018

Statement on the imminent demolition of the school in Khan Al Ahmar village in the State of Palestine

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 10 Oct 2018

Statement by Geert Cappelaere UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 10 October 2018 - “UNICEF is alarmed by the news that the school in Khan Al Ahmar in the State of Palestine could be destroyed in the coming days or even hours.

“The 167 children from that town and neighbouring village who are learning, dreaming and playing there have a right to access safe education wherever their communities and families are living, just like all the other children in the world.

“We ask the Israeli authorities that the interests of children be a primary consideration in their decision making.”

Media Contacts

Juliette Touma
UNICEF Amman
Tel: +962 79 867 4628 Email: jtouma@unicef.org

