Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings

The United Nations estimates that some 10,000 Palestinians have had to leave their homes in Gaza due to the ongoing hostilities. They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services. Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on Sunday.

The Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups must immediately allow the United Nations and our humanitarian partners to bring in fuel, food, and medical supplies and to deploy humanitarian personnel.

All parties must always adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws.

I echo the Secretary-General in appealing for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel. Too many innocent civilians have already lost their lives or been injured.

