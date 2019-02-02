Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General regarding the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH)

New York

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General noted the joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministers of Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey following Israel’s decision not to renew the mandate of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), established pursuant to the provisions of the 1995 Interim Agreement (Oslo II Accord) between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). He is grateful to the TIPH’s contributing countries and the service of their respective observers over the past 22 years. He further hopes that an agreement can be found by the parties to preserve the TIPH’s long-standing and valuable contribution to conflict prevention and the protection of Palestinians in Hebron.

The Secretary-General continues to engage with relevant Member States and the parties on the ground to ensure the protection, safety, and wellbeing of civilians. He reiterates his commitment to the two-state solution and to safeguarding the principles and vision enshrined in the Oslo framework, relevant United Nations resolutions, and other applicable agreements.