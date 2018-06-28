State of Palestine: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The Palestinian economy continues to be characterized by volatile growth, owing to the conflict with Israel.

Gaza and the West Bank each undergo periodic cycles of collapse and recovery driven by restrictions on the movement of goods by both Israel and Egypt.

Gaza's economic predicament is underlined by high levels of both unemployment and poverty. Unemployment in Palestine reached 30.2 percent in February 2018.

Palestine's price trends especially in the West Bank are closely aligned with those in Israel, as its main imports partner is Israel (over 70 percent of total imports).

Palestine mainly imports oil, food, vegetables, machinery, metals, vehicles, chemicals and livestock.

Consumer prices in Palestine decreased 0.87 percent year-on-year in May of 2018, less than a 1.31 percent fall in the previous month, marking the sixth consecutive month of deflation. Food prices decreased 1.27 percent in May of 2018 over the same month in the previous year. The main upward contribution to the monthly drop in food prices came from: vegetables, fresh fruits, sugar and wheat flour.

The highest prices are currently found in West Bank, mainly in Bethlehem, Jericho, Ramallah, Nablus and Qalqiliya.