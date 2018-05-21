State of Palestine: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - March 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, in Palestine, when adjusted by Purchasing Power Parity, is equivalent to 14 percent of the world's average. There are large regional differences in the country.

The GDP per capita in the West Bank is more than double that of the one of Gaza Strip. Average Palestine GDP per capita grew by 5.4% in Jan 2018 compared to the same month last year.

One of the major socio-economic issue in the country is high unemployment. The unemployment rate in Palestine decreased to 24.5 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 27 percent a year ago. Consumer prices in Palestine declined 2 percent year-on-year in March of 2018, accelerating from a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month. It was the Fourth straight month decrease in consumer prices and the steepest since December 2016.

The minimum food basket costs is almost the same in March 2018 compared to March 2017. However, price trends are very different when comparing across governorates.

The highest prices are currently found in West Bank.