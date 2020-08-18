State of Palestine: Annexation plan of the West Bank – Anticipatory briefing note – 18 August 2020

In April 2020, the Israeli coalition government signed an agreement containing an article allowing the annexation of the West Bank territories. At the time of the writing of this note, the formal annexation has yet to start, despite initial plans to begin on 1 July. On 13 August, Israel signed a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which includes suspension of the annexation plans. UAE secured no guarantees on this suspension. Due to this newly signed accord with the UAE, in addition to, the domestic and international criticism towards the annexation, the probability of the plan materialising in the next six months is very low. Despite this latest developments, the potential impact of the annexation remains major for Palestinians, as was seen following the East Jerusalem annexation in 1980. Palestinians will experience greater difficulty in accessing essential services such as health, education, WASH, and shelter. Humanitarian access is also likely to worsen. Humanitarian needs for Palestinians in the West Bank have been steadily increasing since its occupation in 1967, primarily due to restrictive measures by Israeli authorities, expansion of Israeli settlements and the subsequent displacement of Palestinians. There are currently more than 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank, 0.9 million of whom are in need of humanitarian assistance. This figure is expected to increase if the formal annexation begins. The needs identified as most urgent are protection, shelter, education, WASH, healthcare, and livelihoods. Palestinians living in Area C, East Jerusalem, and H2 will likely be most affected.

Disclaimer

During the drafting phase of this report Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the establishment of formal ties with a normalisation deal that includes the suspension of the annexation of parts of the West Bank. This announcement lowers the likelihood of the formal annexation of the West Bank, but the humanitarian impact on the affected Palestinian population will remain major if the annexation materializes at any time in the future. Thus, the report is being published as, despite the very low likelihood, the threat of a de facto annexation of the West Bank in the future remains. This analysis is still relevant to understand past annexations of Palestinian territories, as well as the current situation and population’s living conditions in some areas of Palestine.