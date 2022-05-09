State of Palestine against Israel: Conciliation Commission holds first in-person meeting

GENEVA (6 May 2022) — The UN Conciliation Commission on State of Palestine vs. Israel, which will offer its good offices to the parties with a view to resolving the dispute over allegations of racial discrimination amicably, held its first in-person meeting on 4 and 5 May in Geneva.

The Conciliation Commission was set up in accordance with article 12(1) b of the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination, and is composed of five human rights experts from the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The appointees are independent of any government or organization and serve in their individual capacities.

During its meeting, the Commission held discussions on its methods of work and calendar of activities.

The Conciliation Commission will review information and evidence, and prepare a report highlighting its findings and recommendations for an amicable solution to the dispute.

The Rules of Procedure of the Conciliation commission are available online.

Documents concerning the case of the State of Palestine against Israel are also available online.

ENDS

Background

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination monitors States parties’ adherence to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which, to date has 182 States parties. The Committee is made up of 18 members who are independent human rights experts drawn from around the world, who serve in their personal capacity and not as representatives of States parties.

For more information and media requests in Geneva, please contact: Vivian Kwok at +41 (0) 22 917 9362 / vivian.kwok@un.org or the UN Human Rights Office Media Section at +41 (0) 22 928 9855 / ohchr-media@un.org