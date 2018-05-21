21 May 2018

At Special Session, Al Mezan to Human Rights Council: Appoint Commission of Inquiry and Secure Accountability and Protection of Human Rights

Report
from Al Mezan Center for Human Rights
Published on 21 May 2018 View Original

At the 28th Special Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), Al Mezan called for the members of Council to vote for resolution A/HRC/S-28/L.1 and establish a commission of inquiry to investigate all potential violations of international law occurring during the protests since 30 March 2018. Al Mezan is encouraged by the adoption of the important resolution, which condemns the breaches of international law documented in the past eight weeks, and urges all states, including those that abstained on the vote, to work for a swift and smooth commencement of the mandate.

In Al Mezan’s oral statement to the Council, we recalled that numerous legal experts have concluded that Israel is unwilling or unable to conduct independent, transparent investigations, including the UN Commission of Inquiry on the 2014 Gaza conflict, yet the state of institutionalized impunity in Israel has so far remained unaltered. We therefore urged the Council to view the commission of inquiry as a stepping stone to a full investigation by the International Criminal Court and to urgently call on the Court to finalize the preliminary examination stage.

During the special session, Al Mezan’s staff met with state representatives and civil society to articulate the importance of accountability in addressing the developing situation whereby peaceful protesters continue to be met by Israeli security forces with lethal and other excessive force. During the eight weeks leading up to the session, Israeli forces killed 86 and injured 7,047 at demonstrations, 3,670 by live fire, in what evidence suggests amount to unlawful, excessive force that could amount to willful killing and willfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health.

Al Mezan is discouraged by the abstentions of Switzerland, United Kingdom and Germany, among others, and expects support for the commission of inquiry in the coming stages of its development to secure accountability and justice for victims, and to bring the situation to an end.

Al Mezan welcomes the resolution, which condemns breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law during the demonstrations in the oPt, including Jerusalem, and welcomes the mandates of an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate all violations committed in the context of the large-scale civilian protests.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.