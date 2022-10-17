Socio-economic Situation of Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip Crisis Monitoring Report – High Frequency Survey Results – November 2021

Survey Methodology

UNRWA has started a series of high frequency surveys to monitor the socio-economic situation of Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip. The survey sample was designed to provide representative estimates for a set of key indicators, such as poverty, household consumption, food security, debts and remittances, migration, housing, school attendance and employment.

A total of 688 households were randomly selected from UNRWA registration database. Data collection took place between 20 October and 16 November 2021 by 29 UNRWA relief workers. Out of the 688 selected households, 166 could not be reached or refused to be interviewed, yielding a final sample of 522 households.

The 552 interviewed households consist of 2,829 individuals, of whom 1,466 males and 1,362 females.

About 50 per cent are under 19 years, 6 per cent are aged 60 years and above, and the remaining 44 per cent are in the age range 20-59 years (see below sex and age structure of assessed population).