The situation of workers of the occupied Arab territories 2019: Report of the Director-General - Appendix [EN/AR]

Preface

In accordance with the mandate given by the International Labour Conference, I again sent this year a mission to prepare a report on the situation of workers of the occupied Arab territories. The mission visited the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Israel, and the occupied Syrian Golan. In addition, the mission leader met in Cairo with the League of Arab States and the Arab Labour Organization and in Damascus with constituents of the Syrian Arab Republic.

In the occupied Arab territories and Israel, the mission had in-depth discussions with representatives of the Palestinian Authority, the Government of Israel, employers’ and workers’ organizations, Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan, representatives of the United Nations (UN) and other international and non-governmental organizations as well as focus groups of Palestinian workers. They all provided information which has guided the preparation of this report. The mission also undertook a number of field visits.

I am grateful for the cooperation extended to the mission by all its interlocutors, which once again reaffirmed the broad support for the values of the International Labour Organization and its ongoing work with all its constituents. As always, the mission conducted its work with the aim of producing a comprehensive, accurate and impartial assessment of the current situation of workers in the occupied territories.

This report has been produced on an annual basis for close to 40 years. Many aspects of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict have changed over time and others have not. The Oslo Accords were a watershed which carried a promise that peace and cooperation would prevail over adversity and that Palestinian workers would eventually enjoy a better future. But over the last few years the occupation has expanded and the Oslo Agreements have been called into question. While the two-state solution is increasingly being placed in doubt, there is no credible alternative. A negotiated settlement must fully involve both parties, Palestinians and Israelis; unilateral measures will not solve the conflict. Overall, livelihoods on the Palestinian side are declining and the labour market is increasingly anaemic. The productive sectors have been hollowed out. In Gaza, unemployment among youth and women is approaching universality. It would not be difficult to continue the long list of suffering, deficits and failures, most of which are in one way or the other derived from the absence of peace and of a process leading towards it.

Where this will lead is difficult to ascertain. Breaking points have been approaching for a long time. There is violence on the street and in the air, and Gaza is close to collapse.

At no point in time since the 2014 war in Gaza have so many people, including women and children, lost their lives.

What is clear is that the misery of one people cannot lead to prosperity of the other. Palestine has potential. It has an educated and skilled workforce, and there is entrepreneurial drive. The labour market of Gaza and the West Bank could flourish if allowed to. There is no endogenous reason for economic decline and high unemployment.

Since Oslo, the international community and Palestinians have invested heavily in state-building, and it is essential that these investments are not lost. In order to properly address any shortcomings in governance, it is necessary to retain the prospect of having sustainable institutions and economic and social policies.

Political will needs to be resurrected to fight radicalization on all sides and to pull the parties back from the brink. Ever more settlements and ever less mobility of Palestinians will not bring peace. The status quo in its present form does not guarantee stability. In fact, it may only lead to further deterioration.

How can a collapse be avoided? First and foremost, people would need to see that the occupation will eventually come to an end. The conditions must be created for a rapid relaxation of the Gaza blockade. Gaza needs to be able to trade with the outside world, workers need to be able to move and earn incomes abroad, including in Israel, and reliable and reinforced donor support needs to be guaranteed. But it is also imperative to effectively put an end to the divisions between the Palestinians themselves.

The bulk of the jobs of the future for Palestinians have to come from the private sector. Constraints need to be removed and a conducive environment created. Growth must be revived and the labour market reinvigorated. Piecemeal efforts in this direction will only have a marginal effect. Without an end to the occupation – ranging from its physical barriers to fiscal obstructions – the private sector will not be able to fully realize its potential.

Over the last few years, Palestinians in ever greater numbers have sought work and income in Israel. Nearly a third of West Bank household income is now earned in the Israeli economy. Yet, this type of employment often involves an arduous journey through the crossings to the workplaces, brokers can take a substantial part of the wages, and precarious working conditions lead to high rates of occupational injuries. These issues have been examined in detail in previous reports. It would be neither difficult nor costly to make this work decent. Indeed, there have been plans for years now. The political will should finally be mustered to implement them and to end abuse and exploitation of Palestinian workers in Israel.

In last year’s report, I was encouraged to note that a dialogue was developing between the Israelis and Palestinians on labour issues. The few surviving channels of the Oslo Accords are security and monetary cooperation as well as certain aspects of labour relations, given that, whatever the political settlement the parties arrive at, a large number of practical issues will remain as a result of the existence of two labour markets next to one another. The current dialogue on labour has continued, although it has yielded few tangible results so far. It needs to be put on a more solid footing, to become more ambitious and to be embraced with a sense of real urgency. The ILO stands ready to support dialogue, coordination and cooperation between both sides, on a tripartite basis, with a view to increasing Palestinian workers’ welfare and protection, and peace and stability for all.

June 2019

Guy Ryder

Director-General