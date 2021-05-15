Situation in State of Palestine and Israel at dangerous tipping point

NEW YORK, 12 May 2021 – “At least 14 children in the State of Palestine and 1 child in Israel have been reported killed since Monday.

“Another 95 children in Gaza and the West Bank – including East Jerusalem – and 3 children in Israel have reportedly been injured in the past five days.

“The situation is at a dangerous tipping point. The level of violence and its impact on children is devastating. We are on the brink of a full-scale war. In any war, children – all children – suffer first and suffer most.

“I call on all sides to end all violence and de-escalate tensions. I urge all sides to protect all civilians, especially children, to spare essential civilian infrastructure from attacks, and to end violations against children. I remind all sides of their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law.”