Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 7 - 13 August 2018
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Report
Published on 13 Aug 2018 — View Original
Highlights
- The latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 10 Palestinians were killed and 439 were injured by Israeli forces from the 7th to the 13th August.
- 6 were killed (including one pregnant woman and her two child) and 42 were injured by Israeli airstrikes during this reporting period. The remaining 4 deaths and 397 injuries were caused by Israeli forces during the demonstrations.
- Out of the total 439 injuries, 237 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics including 47 children and 24 females. From the hospitalized injuries, 6 cases were critically life-threatening, 99 moderate, 117 mild, and the remaining 15 were unspecified cases. Refer to Figures 1 and 2 on the following page.
- 9 Trauma stabilization Points (TSPs) were set up by the MoH and Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). 202 injuries were managed and directly discharged at the trauma stabilization points(TSP). WHO is strengthening the capacity of the TSPs across Gaza to provide lifesaving interventions.
- Gaza’s 14 public hospitals rely on donated fuel to run generators during the electricity black-outs, which lasts 18-20 hours per day. The last batch of UN donated fuel, approximately 370,000 litres, entered Gaza via Karem Shalom on the 12th and 13th August; and there is currently no funding to procure more fuel. As a result, by the 31st August, the UN funded emergency fuel will completely deplete, forcing public hospitals to significantly reduce essential services. Intensive care units, operating theatres and other critical units will face interruptions. This will be immediately life-threatening for over 2,000 patients relying on electrical devices, including neonates in incubators. An additional 120,000 ill patients regularly receiving treatment at the hospitals will also be immediately affected and 1.27 million people relying on public secondary healthcare will be impacted. There is also an increased risk of waterborne disease and outbreaks across Gaza.
- In July, 48% of essential drugs were at less than one month’s supply and 40% were completely depleted at the MoH. In addition, 29% of essential disposables were at less than one month’s supply.