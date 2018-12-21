Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza (4 - 17 December 2018)

From 4 to the 17 December, seven Palestinians have been killed and 1,032 injured. From this total, 444 were referred to hospitals for emergency acute care. The breakdown per region is as follows:

o In the West Bank, six Palestinians were killed, including one child (4 years old) and 454 Palestinians injured, 83 cases were referred to hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

o In Gaza, one child (4 years old) was killed and 578 Palestinians were injured, 361 were referred to hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).