Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza (4 - 17 December 2018)
1. Highlights
From 4 to the 17 December, seven Palestinians have been killed and 1,032 injured. From this total, 444 were referred to hospitals for emergency acute care. The breakdown per region is as follows:
o In the West Bank, six Palestinians were killed, including one child (4 years old) and 454 Palestinians injured, 83 cases were referred to hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
o In Gaza, one child (4 years old) was killed and 578 Palestinians were injured, 361 were referred to hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Since the start of the mass demonstrations in Gaza on 30 March, 247 people have been killed and a total of 26,039 people injured. 12,199 were treated and discharged from the Trauma Stabilization Points (TSPs) and the remaining 13,840 casualties were transferred to MoH and NGO hospitals. 6,174 people have live ammunition gunshot wounds, of which 5,366 (87%) present limb gunshot wounds.
Attacks against healthcare remains a concerning issue in the occupied Palestinian territory. According to provisional data reported to WHO, there were at least 11 incidents of attacks against health care in the West Bank and 13 incidents in the Gaza Strip from 4 to 17 December 2018.
In November 2018, the Central Drug Store of the MoH in Gaza reported 39% of essential drugs at less than one month’s supply. The 49 MoH primary healthcare clinics are critically impacted, with 57% of essential primary healthcare drugs at zero stock.
Since the Gaza Power Plant resumed operations, switching on three turbines in late October, power supply in Gaza has increased from an average of 4-5 hours per day to 12-16 hours per day. This has positively impacted the amount of emergency fuel required to support critical health facilities.
The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for the occupied Palestinian territory was launched on 17 December 2018. Health Cluster partners require $ 32 million USD to address acute health needs of the most vulnerable communities in the occupied Palestinian territory. 1.2 million Palestinians are in need of humanitarian assistance.