Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 31 July - 6 August 2018
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 06 Aug 2018 — View Original
Highlights
- The latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 3 Palestinians were killed (including two children) and 298 were injured by Israeli forces from 31st July to the 6th August.
- Out of the total 298 injuries, 129 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics including 35 children, and 5 females. From the hospitalized injuries, 7 cases were critically life-threatening, 48 moderate, 70 mild, and the remaining 4 were unspecified cases1 . For the types of casualties by body part, and age, refer to Figures 1 and 2 on the following page.
- An additional 169 injuries were managed and discharged at 9 trauma stabilization points (TSP) and primary healthcare centers. These TSPs are led by MoH, and primarily supported by Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). WHO is strengthening the capacity of the TSPs across Gaza to provide life-saving interventions.
- Gaza’s 14 public hospitals rely on UN donated fuel to run generators during the electricity black-outs, which is experienced 16-20 hours per day. However, by the 31 st August, the UN funded emergency fuel will completely deplete, forcing public hospitals to significantly reduce essential services. Intensive care units, operating theatres and other critical units may face interruptions. This will be immediately life-threatening for over 2,000 patients relying on electrical devices, including neonates in incubators. Over 1.27 million people will be directly affected by the closure of hospitals. There is also an increased risk of waterborne disease and outbreaks across Gaza.
- In July, 48% of essential drugs were at less than one month’s supply and 40% were completely depleted at the MoH. In addition, 29% of essential disposables were at less than one month’s supply.