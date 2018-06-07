Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza, 30 May- 3 June 2018
0 KILLED
525 INJURED
10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS
253 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED
243 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED
Highlights
As of the 3 rd June, 14:00, the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 3 Palestinians were killed and 525 were injured by Israeli forces from 30th May – 3 rd June as a result of the mass demonstrations.
Out of the 525 injuries, 353 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics (42 children, 28 females and 325 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 16 cases were critically life-threatening, 124 moderate, 205 were mild, and the remaining 8 were unspecified cases.
An additional 172 injuries were managed at primary healthcare centers and 10 trauma stabilization points (TSP) and discharged.
These TSPs and primary healthcare facilities offering frontline care are led by the MoH, and supported by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and support of Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO.