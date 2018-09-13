Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 28 August - 9 September 2018
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Report
Published on 09 Sep 2018 — View Original
Highlights
- The latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that three Palestinians, including two children, were killed, and 901 were injured by Israeli forces during the demonstrations between 28th August and 9th September.
- Out of the total 901 injured, 300 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or NGO clinics, including 76 children and 8 females. Of the hospitalized injured, 4 cases were critically life threatening, 118 moderate, 168 mild, and the remaining 10 were unspecified cases1 (see also figures 1 and 2 on the following page).
- The MoH and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) set up nine Trauma stabilization Points (TSPs). 601 injured were managed and directly discharged at the TSPs. WHO continues to strengthen the capacity of the TSPs across Gaza to provide life-saving interventions.
- Gaza’s 14 public hospitals rely on donated fuel to run generators during the electricity black-outs, which last 18-20 hours per day. The last batch of UN donated fuel has been distributed during August 2018. The local authorities have since procured 120,000 litres and a charity organization (Human Appeal International) has provided 10,500 litres to sustain services at public hospitals throughout the month of September; hospitals are rationalizing the use of the remaining reserves by suspending sterilization, laundry, cleaning, catering and selected diagnostic services during grid electricity cuts. Uninterrupted electricity supply is critical to sustain life saving services in particular in intensive care units and operating theatres.
- In August 2018, the Central Drug Store of the MoH in Gaza reported 47% of essential drugs at less than one month’s supply and 40% completely depleted. 30% of essential disposables were at less than one month’s supply.