05 Jul 2018

Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 23 June - 4 July 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 04 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (727.76 KB)

Highlights

  • As of the 4 th July 16:00, the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 3 Palestinians were killed (including a 14-year old child) and 440 were injured by Israeli forces from 23th June to the 4 th July, as a result of the mass demonstrations.

  • Out of the 440 injuries, 164 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics (29 children, 3 females and 161 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 8 cases were critically life-threatening, 57 moderate, 97 mild, and the remaining 2 were unspecified cases1 .

  • An additional 276 injuries were managed and discharged at the 10 trauma stabilization points (TSP) and primary healthcare centers. These TSPs are led by the MoH, and supported by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and the Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC).

