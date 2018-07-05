Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 23 June - 4 July 2018

Highlights

As of the 4 th July 16:00, the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 3 Palestinians were killed (including a 14-year old child) and 440 were injured by Israeli forces from 23th June to the 4 th July, as a result of the mass demonstrations.

Out of the 440 injuries, 164 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics (29 children, 3 females and 161 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 8 cases were critically life-threatening, 57 moderate, 97 mild, and the remaining 2 were unspecified cases1 .