30 May 2018

Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza, 23 - 29 May 2018

from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
0 KILLED

185 INJURED

10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS

257 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

247 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

Highlights

  • As of 14:00 on the 29th May, the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 185 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces from 23 rd – 29 th May.

  • Out of the 185 injuries, 84 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics, (including 13 children, 7 females and 77 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 1 case was critically lifethreatening, 24 moderate, and the remaining 59 were mild cases.

  • An additional 101 injuries were managed at primary healthcare centers and 10 trauma stabilization points (TSP) by the MoH, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and support of Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO.

  • A comparative analysis by weeks reflects an evident decrease in the number of gunshot wounds, however lower limb injuries remain the highest incidence of injury each week. This week alone, there 42 cases of lower limb injuries from the total 185 (23% of the total caseload suffered from lower limb injuries). Refer to the table below for a breakdown of casualties disaggregated by injury, gender and age.

