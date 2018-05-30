Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza, 23 - 29 May 2018

0 KILLED

185 INJURED

10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS

257 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

247 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

Highlights

As of 14:00 on the 29th May, the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 185 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces from 23 rd – 29 th May.

Out of the 185 injuries, 84 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics, (including 13 children, 7 females and 77 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 1 case was critically lifethreatening, 24 moderate, and the remaining 59 were mild cases.

An additional 101 injuries were managed at primary healthcare centers and 10 trauma stabilization points (TSP) by the MoH, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and support of Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO.