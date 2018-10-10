Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza (23 September – 6 October 2018)

1,434 INJURED

10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS

245 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

253 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

Highlights

The latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that during the demonstrations between 23rd September and 6th October, 14 Palestinians including four children were killed and 1,434 were injured by the Israeli forces.

Out of the total 1,434 injured, 737 patients required transfer to the MoH hospitals or NGO clinics, including 150 children and 32 females. Of the hospitalized injured, 12 cases were critically life threatening, 245 moderate, 453 mild, and the remaining 27 were unspecified cases1 (see also figures 1 and 2 on the following page).

The MoH and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) set up a total of ten Trauma Stabilization Points (TSPs) with the tenth one established at the beach north of Gaza. At least 697 injured patients were managed at the TSPs and discharged at the TSPs. WHO continues to strengthen the capacity of the TSPs across Gaza to provide life-saving interventions.

Gaza’s 14 public hospitals rely on donated fuel to run generators during the electricity black-outs, which continue to last up to 18-20 hours per day. The last batch of UN donated fuel has been distributed during August 2018. The local authorities have since procured 120,000 litres and a charity organization (Human Appeal International) has provided 10,500 litres to sustain services at public hospitals throughout the month of September. Nevertheless, hospitals are rationalizing the use of the remaining fuel reserves by suspending sterilization, laundry, cleaning, catering and selected diagnostic services during electricity cuts. On 17 September the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), announced the release of US$1.0 million from the humanitarian fund for fuel procurement. This support will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for up to 250 critical health and water and sanitation facilities for a period of up to 6-7 weeks.