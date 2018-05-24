Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza, 13 - 22 May 2018

63 KILLED

3,414 INJURED

10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS

257 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

247 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

Highlights

▪ As of 16:00 on the 22nd May, latest figures by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 63 Palestinians were killed and 3,414 were injured by Israeli forces from 13 th – 22nd May.

▪ Out of the 3,414 injuries, 2,013 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics, (including 271 children, 127 females and 1,886 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 147 cases were critically life-threatening, 1,113 moderate, 747 mild and the remaining 6 were unspecified cases.

▪ An additional 1,401 injuries were managed at primary healthcare centers and 10 trauma stabilization points (TSP) by the MoH, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and support of Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO.