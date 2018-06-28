Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 12 -26 June 2018

Highlights

As of the 26th June 16:00, the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 5 Palestinians were killed (including a 13-year old child) and 220 were injured by Israeli forces from 12th to the 26th June, as a result of the mass demonstrations.

Out of the 220 injuries, 100 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics (17 children, 8 females and 92 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 8 cases were critically life-threatening, 38 moderate, 50 mild, and the remaining 4 were unspecified cases1.