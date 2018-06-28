Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 12 -26 June 2018
Highlights
As of the 26th June 16:00, the latest figures provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 5 Palestinians were killed (including a 13-year old child) and 220 were injured by Israeli forces from 12th to the 26th June, as a result of the mass demonstrations.
Out of the 220 injuries, 100 required transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics (17 children, 8 females and 92 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 8 cases were critically life-threatening, 38 moderate, 50 mild, and the remaining 4 were unspecified cases1.
An additional 120 injuries were managed and discharged at the 10 trauma stabilization points (TSP) and primary healthcare centers. These TSPs and primary healthcare facilities offering frontline care are led by the MoH, and supported by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and receive support of the Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO.
Accumulative caseload
Since the start of the demonstrations until the 26th June 16:00, 137 people have been killed4. The figure of people injured amidst ongoing demonstrations stands at 14,821. Out of a total of 14,821 injuries, 7,985 people (54%) required hospitalization.
Hospitalization: Out of the total 7,985 people that required hospitalization:
49% were live ammunition gunshot injuries, at a total of 3,943 cases. See below graph for deaths and gunshot injuries each week.
1,270 were children (16%), 515 (7%) were female and 7,470 (93%) were male.
367 (5%) cases were critical, 3,740 (47%) were moderate, 3,741 (47%) were mild and 137 cases were unspecified.
