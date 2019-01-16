16 Jan 2019

Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory (17 – 31 December 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (971.76 KB)

Highlights

  • During the reporting period from 17 to 31 December 2018, five Palestinians were killed, including one child, and 366 were injured. From this total, 232 were referred to hospitals for emergency care.
  • Since the start of the mass demonstrations in Gaza on 30 March, 255 people have been killed and a total of 26,405 people injured. 12,333 were treated and discharged from the Trauma Stabilization Points (TSPs) and the remaining 14,072 casualties were transferred to MoH and NGO hospitals. 6,239 people had live ammunition gunshot wounds, of which 5,429 (87%) presented limb gunshot wounds.
  • In November 2018, the Central Drug Store of the MoH in Gaza reported 39% of essential drugs at less than one month’s supply. The 49 MoH primary healthcare clinics are critically impacted, with 57% of essential primary healthcare drugs at zero stock.
  • Since the start of 2018, the international community have collectively donated $4 million USD for emergency fuel to sustain Gaza’s critical health facilities. According to OCHA, 4.29 million liters of fuel were provided to Gaza’s health sector to support 80 health facilities. However, the MoH estimates that the critical public hospitals in Gaza will run out of fuel during the month of January 2019. If funding for fuel is not secured, this will have a life-threatening impact for patients whose life is dependant on electrical medical appliances.
  • UNICEF and WHO worked with the Ministries of Health of the Palestinian Authority and Israel to ensure a continued and uninterrupted supply of vaccines for the Palestinian Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). To-date a total of 124,000 doses of BCG, 54,900 doses of DT, 58,050 doses of Td, 81,000 doses of DPT and 351,000 doses of b-OPV vaccines were procured using PA MoH funds and delivered to the cold store.

