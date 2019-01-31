Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory (1 – 19 January 2019)
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Report
Published on 19 Jan 2019 — View Original
Highlights
- During the reporting period from 1 to 19 January 2019, three Palestinians were killed, including one child and one woman, and 1,169 were injured1 . Out of which, 489 were referred to hospitals for emergency care.
- Since the start of the mass demonstrations in Gaza on 30 March 2018, 258 people have been killed and a total of 27,574 people injured. 13,013 were treated and discharged from the Trauma Stabilization Points (TSPs) and the remaining 14,561 casualties were transferred to MoH and NGO hospitals. 6,331 people had live ammunition gunshot wounds, of which 5,513 (87%) presented limb gunshot wounds2 .
- In December 2018, the Central Drug Store of the MoH in Gaza reported 42% of essential drugs and 23% of medical consumables at less than one month’s supply. The 49 MoH primary healthcare clinics are critically impacted, with 59% of essential primary healthcare and 70% of mother and child drugs at zero stock.
- According to the Ministry of Health, some hospitals will run out of fuel for electricity. Ad-hoc donations from various charities have prevented the closure of hospitals. If funding for fuel is not secured, this will have a life threatening impact for patients whose life is dependent on electrical appliances.
- The Health Cluster requires $32 million USD to response to humanitarian needs in the oPt. The Humanitarian Response Plan for the Health Cluster will target 900,000 people out of the 1.2 million identified as acutely in need of humanitarian health assistance.