31 Jan 2019

Situation Report: occupied Palestinian territory (1 – 19 January 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 19 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (766.95 KB)

Highlights

  • During the reporting period from 1 to 19 January 2019, three Palestinians were killed, including one child and one woman, and 1,169 were injured1 . Out of which, 489 were referred to hospitals for emergency care.
  • Since the start of the mass demonstrations in Gaza on 30 March 2018, 258 people have been killed and a total of 27,574 people injured. 13,013 were treated and discharged from the Trauma Stabilization Points (TSPs) and the remaining 14,561 casualties were transferred to MoH and NGO hospitals. 6,331 people had live ammunition gunshot wounds, of which 5,513 (87%) presented limb gunshot wounds2 .
  • In December 2018, the Central Drug Store of the MoH in Gaza reported 42% of essential drugs and 23% of medical consumables at less than one month’s supply. The 49 MoH primary healthcare clinics are critically impacted, with 59% of essential primary healthcare and 70% of mother and child drugs at zero stock.
  • According to the Ministry of Health, some hospitals will run out of fuel for electricity. Ad-hoc donations from various charities have prevented the closure of hospitals. If funding for fuel is not secured, this will have a life threatening impact for patients whose life is dependent on electrical appliances.
  • The Health Cluster requires $32 million USD to response to humanitarian needs in the oPt. The Humanitarian Response Plan for the Health Cluster will target 900,000 people out of the 1.2 million identified as acutely in need of humanitarian health assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.