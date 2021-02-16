Situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, with a focus on collective punishment (A/HRC/44/60) [EN/AR]

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 examines the current human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, with a particular focus on different forms of collective punishment.

Other aspects covered in the report include the latest developments with regard to Israeli settlements, the situation of human rights defenders, arbitrary detention, the annexation plan announced by Israel, the decision of the International Criminal Court to investigate the situation in Palestine, and human rights violations by the Hamas authorities in Gaza and by the Palestinian Authority.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted to the Human Rights Council by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, pursuant to Commission on Human Rights resolution 1993/2 A and Council resolution 5/1.

2. The Special Rapporteur would like to note that he has not been granted access to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and nor have his requests to meet with the Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations been accepted. The Special Rapporteur notes that access to the Occupied Palestinian Territory is a key element in the development of a comprehensive understanding of the human rights situation on the ground. The Special Rapporteur regrets the lack of opportunity to meet with many of the human rights groups there, due both to his exclusion from the territory and to the barriers that many individuals face should they seek exit permits from the Israeli authorities, particularly to leave Gaza.

3. The present report is based primarily on written submissions from various entities and on consultations with civil society representatives, victims, witnesses and United Nations representatives. The Special Rapporteur, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, was unable to travel to the region for further consultations.

4. In the present report, the Special Rapporteur focuses on the human rights and international humanitarian law violations committed by Israel, in accordance with his mandate.1 The mandate of the Special Rapporteur is focused on the responsibilities of the occupying Power, although the Special Rapporteur notes that human rights violations by any State or non-State actor are deplorable and only hinder the prospects for peace.

5. The Special Rapporteur wishes to express his appreciation for the full cooperation extended to his mandate by the Government of the State of Palestine. The Special Rapporteur further acknowledges the essential work of civil society organizations and human rights defenders to create an environment in which human rights are respected and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law are not committed with impunity and without witnesses.