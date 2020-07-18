Silencing the Press: Israeli Occupation Forces Attacks on Journalists

Introduction

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued the systematic attacks against local and international media personnel1 working in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) despite the protection that journalists, as civilians, enjoy under international law. IOF grave violations against journalists include threats to their personal safety and attack on their equipment with live and rubber bullets, physical and emotional assault, restrictions on the freedom of movement, bombardment of their office and other violations demonstrating a well-planned scheme to isolate the oPt from the rest of the world and to provide cover-up for crimes against civilians, and impose a narrative opposite to the reality on the ground.

This is the 22nd edition of the “Silencing the Press” series issued by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR). It covers the period from 01 May 2019 - 30 April 2020 and documents a significant escalation of Israeli attacks and violations against media personnel in the oPt. It includes detailed accounts of all Israeli attacks on media personnel and media institutions as documented by PCHR staff. This documentation is based on victims and eyewitnesses’ testimonies of PCHR’s field investigations.

During the reporting period, PCHR documented an increase in attacks against journalists (98), that include:

» Violation of the right to life and bodily integrity;

» Violence against journalists, including physical and verbal assault, and degrading and humiliating treatment;

» Detention and arrests;

» Restrictions on the freedom of movement, including banning journalists’ access to certain areas and from covering events; and banning journalists from travel outside the oPt;

» Media institutions and offices raided, destroyed and shut;

» Bombardment and destruction of media offices; and

» Print ban on newspapers.

It should be noted that IOF violations in this regard are often complex and multi-layered making it hard to isolate incidents for an accurate count, as an incident may include multiple violations, exp. Detaining a crew of journalists, with multiple journalists, physically assaulting them or threatening them with arrest; banning journalists from covering incidents or access to a certain area.

This report focuses on the Israeli attacks against journalists covering the weekly “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” (GMR) protests along the eastern and northern borders of the Gaza Strip, since 30 March 2018. Ever since the first day of GMR, journalists were not spared Israeli attacks despite wearing appropriate and clearly defined attire, even more, IOF snipers deliberately targeted journalists’ upper bodies, proving beyond doubt that soldiers had orders, or in the least an authorization, to cause human damage and deter journalists from covering IOF crimes.

The bombardment and complete destruction of two media and culture institutions by IOF warplanes were the most prominent during the reporting period, particularly in the military escalation on Gaza in May 2019.

In addition to targeting journalists at GMR, PCHR documented that the most significant attacks were committed while journalists were covering incidents and peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians and international solidarity and human rights activists against the confiscation of Palestinian lands in the West Bank for the benefit of annexation wall and settlement expansion. Other attacks against journalists occurred shooting incidents, roads closures, Israeli bombardment, house demolitions, attacks on events and protests on national occasions and other attacks carried out by IOF on a daily basis.

Those attacks included violations of the right to personal security; assault and harassment; firing tear gas canisters at them; shooting and wounding journalists; preventing them from taking photos and covering incidents; raiding, searching, closing and banning media offices; raiding journalists’ houses; and banning the print of newspapers.

During the reporting period, the policy of arresting and detaining journalists continued, especially in the West Bank where many are still under arrest; some already tried and sentenced, some placed under administrative detention, and others have neither been tried nor indicted. Those journalists were detained on charges of incitement against IOF on social media. In this context, many Palestinians, including children, especially in occupied Jerusalem, are on trial for “inciting against IOF on social media” as well.

PCHR has documented (98) attacks3 by IOF against media and were as follows:

» 40 injured with different bullets, including 2 who lost sight in one of their eyes;

» 14 assaults and evidence of cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment;

» 26 arrested and detained;

» 13 incidents where journalists were banned coverage;

» 1 media office was raided and closed;

» 2 media and cultural office bombarded and demolished;

» 2 newspapers banned in the West Bank.

PCHR has categorized the crimes and violations committed by IOF against journalists depending on the type of attack, as each incident could comprise multiple violations, PCHR categorization is based on the most significant one in a given incident.