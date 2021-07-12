Signing and Exchange of Notes concerning Medical Grant Assistance to Palestine

June 30th, Ramallah- Under the patronage and presence of Prime Minister H.E Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh, H.E Mr. Shukri Bishara, Minister of Finance, and Mr. MAGOSHI Masayuki, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, signed the Exchange of Notes regarding the grant assistance of approximately USD 7.94 million (JPY879,000,000) related to the Project for Improvement of Medical Equipment for COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support.

This project aims at ensuring that effective and safe coronavirus vaccines are available in the Palestinian territories, by providing related equipment, including vehicles with cold insulation function for vaccine transportation. This project will contribute to the improvement of the vaccination rate in Palestine and the early containment of the new coronavirus infection by establishing a proper vaccination system.

H.E Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh expressed his appreciation to the Government of Japan and the Japanese people for their continuous support to Palestine at all levels, which contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. He added that this grant is provided for the benefit of the Palestinian People, managed by the Ministry of Health to respond to the spread of COVID-19.

For his part, Ambassador Mr. Magoshi said: "Today’s signing ceremony will formalize Japan’s continuous effort and commitment to the COVID-19 response, including the contributions of about USD 28 million already made last year. The project will assist the response efforts through procurement of laboratory and cold-chain equipment, which will support the Palestinian People in reducing the repercussions of COVID-19. Therefore, we plan to work jointly with the PA on humanitarian and development levels to respond efficiently and accountably to these challenges.

We believe that well-organized coordination among the national and international partners would bring the positive results against the challenges we face today.” Japan has been providing assistance for the key ministries both financially and technically, in their preparation for statehood in line with Palestinian national development plans. With the new assistance, Japan’s total assistance since 1993 will reach USD 2.1 billion.

