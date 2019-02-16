Signing and Exchange of Notes concerning Grant Assistance to Palestine

On February 13, a grant aid agreement was signed between Mr. Takeshi Okubo,

Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and H.E Dr. Rami Hamdallah, Prime Minister of Palestine, for improving collection and transport system of solid waste which amounts to approximately USD 15.93 million.

The project provides equipment and vehicles for solid waste management such as waste collection vehicles, compactor, and containers, etc. to the Joint Service Council (JSCs) comprised of Local Government Units (municipalities, village councils), thereby contributing to the improvement of the living environment of residential areas, protection of natural environment and enhancement of governmental services for local communities.

Japan has been providing assistance for Palestine both financially and technically, in their preparation for statehood in line with Palestinian national development plans.

With the new assistance, Japan’s total assistance since 1993 will exceed USD 1.9 billion. (END)