Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, July 2020

Overview

Germany has the presidency of the Security Council in July. While the Security Council is expected to continue to work largely remotely, Germany appears keen to have some meetings in the Council chamber if circumstances allow.

There are five open debates planned for July. During this period of remote meetings, open debates have been held as open videoconferences (VTCs), and statements by non-Council members have been submitted in writing.

Early in the month a high-level open debate on pandemics and security is anticipated. German Foreign Minisiter Heiko Maas will chair the meeting. The anticipated briefers are UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer, and Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs of the AU.

A high-level open debate is also planned to discuss peacekeeping and human rights. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Federal Minister of Defence, will chair the meeting. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Special Representative for South Sudan and head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) David Shearer, and a civil society representative are expected to brief.

Germany also plans to hold a ministerial-level open debate on climate and security in late July. The annual open debate on conflict-related sexual violence will also be held in July at ministerial level, focusing on accountability and the implementation of a survivor-centred approach. The Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, is expected to brief together with a civil society representative. Finally, there will be the regular quarterly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, with Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov expected to brief.

At least four adoptions are scheduled in July. The Council is expected to renew the mandate of the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), which expires on 15 July. An adoption is also expected to renew the 2127 Central African Republic sanctions regime and the mandate of its Panel of Experts. The mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is expected to be renewed before the end of the month. Also expected is the adoption of a resolution on small arms, whose draft was introduced by Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany and Niger and circulated to Council members in June. Meetings may furthermore need to be scheduled to vote on draft resolutions re-authorising the cross-border/cross-line aid delivery in Syria and climate and security.

Regarding Middle East issues, on Syria open and closed VTCs on the political and humanitarian situation and a closed VTC on the use of chemical weapons are anticipated. Open and closed VTCs on developments in Yemen are also planned.

On African issues, there will be open and closed VTCs on Libya as well as on Libya sanctions. Open and closed VTCs will also be held on the Secretary-General’s semi-annual report on West Africa and the Sahel.

Members will receive the quarterly briefing on developments in Colombia in an open VTC, followed by a closed VTC discussion.

Ahead of the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate, members will be briefed in a closed VTC on recent developments in Cyprus.

The semi-annual briefing on the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia’s activities will take place in a closed VTC.

Members will be watching developments in Myanmar, Iran and Afghanistan as well as on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and additional meetings may be added if necessary.