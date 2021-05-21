Save the Children’s statement on the ceasefire announced in Gaza and Israel

Jason Lee, Save the Children’s Country Director in the occupied Palestinian territory, said:

“We welcome the news of a ceasefire. Attention must now turn to providing desperately needed assistance to children and their families. All parties must allow unfettered access to aid workers to safely reach children with life-saving support, as well as the unimpeded entry of medicines, essential supplies including clean water and fuel.

*“An end to the fighting, does not mean an end to children’s suffering. Let’s not forget the cost of this 11-day conflict on the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable families and children. 65 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza, some 500 were injured, and two Israeli children were killed in Israel. Many will live with the mental, emotional, and physical scars all their lives. Steps must be taken to immediately lift the blockade, which has been the root cause of the persistent denial of the rights of children in Gaza. *

*“Thousands of children on both sides will be experiencing the aftermath of violence, destruction and personal loss. Houses have been turned into rubble, schools and hospitals damaged and thousands of families ripped apart and displaced. *

“The international community must find a just solution that addresses the underlying causes of this escalation; and upholds equal rights for both Palestinian and Israeli children. This can only be achieved by ending the decades-long occupation.

*“**Save the Children is ready to support families through a range of vital programmes. This is going to be a long road back to recovery for many and the international community must come together to aid that recovery.”*

Kindly reach out the following people for additional info or to arrange interviews:

Ahmed.Bayram@savethechildren.org

Emily.Wight@savethechildren.org

Media@savethechildren.org.uk (out of hours)