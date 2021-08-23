oPt
Safety First: UNMASS conducts explosive remnants of war awareness sessions with Palestine Refugee Students in Gaza
As part of UNRWA efforts to enhance the physical and psychological wellbeing of children in Gaza, particularly after the recent military escalation in May, the Agency, in collaboration with UNMASS, delivered a series of awareness sessions about remnants of war. Taking place during Keeping Kids Cool (KKC) summer camps, the sessions aimed to mitigate the risk of hazardous remnants of war and enhance community safety.