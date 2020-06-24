The Royal Thai Government pledged extra Contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) during the COVID-19 pandemic

On 23 June 2020, the Royal Thai Government pledged a contribution of 30,000 US dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) at the Extraordinary Virtual Ministerial Pledging Conference entitled “A Strong UNRWA in a Challenging World – Mobilizing Collective Action,” co-hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Sweden, in order to address the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian refugees and in response to UNRWA’s COVID-19 Flash Appeal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all lives in the world. It is our hope that our contribution will help alleviate the suffering of Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, especially in this difficult time.

As a responsible member of the international community and in upholding our long-standing humanitarian tradition, Thailand has consistently made financial contributions to UNRWA since 1978. This contribution is in addition to Thailand’s multi-year pledge for voluntary contributions to UNRWA for the year 2017-2021 for the total amount of 200,000 US dollars.