Rostropovich-Vishnevskaya Foundation launches UAE-funded clean drinking water project in Gaza

GAZA, 10th January, 2022 (WAM) -- Nearly 230,000 students and teachers in the Gaza Strip will have access to clean drinking water, under the framework of a UAE Government-funded international initiative led by the Rostropovich-Vishnevskaya Foundation (RVF) based in Washington DC in the United States.

Under the initiative, 125 schools managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza will receive water desalination units and solar power systems, as a renewable energy source generating electricity to provide clean water.

The UNRWA and the RVF plan to finalise the agreement soon.

"The initiative is an important step towards mitigating the water crisis in Gaza, as groundwater wells have become unfit for human use. Underprivileged families now depend on bottled water provided by water trucks, which is a costly option that involves health risks. To solve this problem, the RVF is exerting significant efforts to provide Gaza’s residents with clean water," the foundation said.

The foundation also highlighted its plans to implement the project in collaboration with the UNRWA and local water establishments and added that the UAE is financially supporting the project, after providing children in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with COVID-19 vaccines.

