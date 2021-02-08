The Right to Health in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)

Sarah Slan sarah.slan@peacewatch.ch Project manager Palestine/Israel

On 23 December 2020, a few days after Israel rolled out its Covid-19 vaccine campaign to the Israeli public, excluding the Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, 20 Palestinian, Israeli, and international health and human rights organizations released a joint statement. In their statement, they urged Israeli authorities “to live up to their legal obligations and ensure that quality vaccines be provided to Palestinians living under Israeli occupation and control in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip”.

The referred to ‘legal obligations’ stem from International Human Rights Law and International Humanitarian Law, under which the state of Israel as an occupying power has the duty to ensure and protect the health and healthcare services for Palestinians living under its occupation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already underdeveloped, underfunded, and fragmented Palestinian health system. At the same time, it has shed light on Israel’s unwillingness to take responsibility to ensure healthcare for Palestinians living in the OPT. Israel instead continues with its restrictive policies in the OPT, many of which have a detrimental impact on the physical and mental health of Palestinians, the availability and accessibility of health services, and the development of the Palestinian healthcare system as a whole.

For Ghada Majadle, Director of the Department for the OPT at Physicians for Human Rights Israel, and Jenny Higgins, Advocacy Coordinator at Médecins du Monde in Palestine, this situation has highlighted the importance of combining healthcare with political advocacy: “You cannot provide medical aid without talking about policies, because the healthcare system [does not exist in a vacuum], it is affected by the military occupation in the West Bank and the siege on the Gaza Strip,” Ghada tells me. Jenny describes them as ‘two sides of a coin’: “On the one side, you are dealing with immediate needs. On the other, you are trying to challenge the root cause of that injustice.”

They argue that incorporating robust advocacy efforts into an organization’s medical work is instrumental for sustainable development. A risk analysis must accompany this to make sure local communities and staff are not put at risk and to find the right balance between advocacy and providing medical aid, depending on an organization’s short- and long-term goals. Nonetheless, they see healthcare as an effective field of work to challenge discriminatory structures and policies: “Working on something so specific and fundamental as healthcare,” Jenny says, “provides organizations with a strong mandate and clear lens through which to examine and criticize the Israeli occupation and the effects it has on the right to health of Palestinians.”