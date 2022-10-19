Research Snapshot: Resilient health systems learn, innovate, and share decision-making

This study suggests that resilient health systems- those which maintain effective service delivery in the face of shocks or crises- may be those with the capacity to innovate and learn from mistakes

Background

How to maintain effective health service delivery in the face of crises, shocks and stressors has long been debated. Health systems which can do this – as well as learn from this experience and strengthen their services, structures and organisations – are labelled resilient. However, it is still unclear what builds and enables resilience, especially in the face of unprecedented global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. UNRWA supports 5.7 million Palestinian refugees with primary health care in addition to other services. Despite operating under extreme stress and diverse shocks since inception, this health system has managed to grow and strengthen its operations. This study built on an existing research partnership to inform programming of UNRWA and other agencies in the region.