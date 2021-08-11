Research Snapshot: COVID-19 in Gaza

People in Gaza are generally drawing upon reliable sources for information about the pandemic and the measures required to prevent transmission. Nevertheless, various social and economic factors serve to discourage adherence to key messages and efforts to access health services.

The study also identified an increase in both depression and sexual and gender-based violence, and widespread concern about livelihoods.

They conclude that health services in Gaza are insufficient to deal with the challenges posed to communities by the pandemic.

This snapshot contains key messages, findings, implications for humanitarian policymakers and practitioners and recommendations for further research.