Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Michael Lynk (A/76/433) [EN/AR]

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Michael Lynk, hereby submits his sixth report to the General Assembly. The report is based primarily on information provided by victims, witnesses, civil society representatives and United Nations agencies. The report contains a number of concerns pertaining to the situation of human rights in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in Gaza, and an in-depth analysis of the responsibility and performance of international actors.

I. Introduction

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Michael Lynk, provides a brief overview of the most pressing human rights concerns in the Occupied Palestinian Territory at the time of submission, as identified by the Special Rapporteur in conversations and meetings with civil society. He then presents a detailed analysis of the latest human rights concerns in the Occupied Palestinian Territory with a specific focus on the responsibilities and performance of international actors.

The Special Rapporteur would like to highlight once again that, despite his repeated requests, he has not yet been granted access to the Occupied Palestinian Territory by Israel. The Special Rapporteur emphasizes once again his view that an open dialogue among all parties is essential for the protection and promotion of human rights and reminds Israel that he is ready and willing to engage. In addition, the Rapporteur continues to highlight that access to the Occupied Palestinian Territory would play a key role in understanding the fundamental realities of the human rights situation in the territory. The pattern by Israel of non-cooperation with the mandate is a serious concern.

The Special Rapporteur was not able to travel to the region, including Amman, owing to travel restrictions in connection with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, he was able to engage actively with members of civil society and United Nations agencies and collect important information on the topic, most notably through submissions.

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur focuses on an in-depth analysis of the responsibilities and performance of international actors.

The Special Rapporteur wishes to express his appreciation to the Government of the State of Palestine for its full cooperation with his mandate.