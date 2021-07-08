Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 (A/HRC/47/57) (Advance unedited version)

Human Rights Council

Forty seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021 Agenda item

7 Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted to the Human Rights Council by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, pursuant to Commission on Human Rights resolution 1993/2 A and Council resolution 5/1.

The Special Rapporteur would like to note that he has yet to be granted access to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, nor have his requests to meet with the Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations been accepted. The Special Rapporteur notes again that access to the Occupied Palestinian Territory is a key element in the development of a comprehensive understanding of the human rights situation on the ground. The Special Rapporteur regrets the lack of opportunity to meet with many of the human rights groups due both to his exclusion from the territory, to travel and meeting barriers put in place by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and to the barriers that many individuals face should they seek exit permits from the Israeli authorities, particularly from Gaza.

The present report is based primarily on written submissions. The Special Rapporteur was unable to travel to the region for further consultations due to COVID-19.

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur focuses on the human rights and humanitarian law violations committed by Israel, in accordance with his mandate. The mandate of the Special Rapporteur is focused on the responsibilities of the occupying Power, although the Special Rapporteur notes that human rights violations by any State or non-State actor are deplorable and only hinder the prospects for peace.