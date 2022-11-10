Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories (A/77/501) [EN/AR]

Seventy-seventh session

Agenda item 47

Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the

rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the

occupied territories

Note by the Secretary-General*

The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the members of the General Assembly the fifty-fourth report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/80.

Summary

The present report contains information regarding the efforts of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories to implement its mandate and on the human rights situation in the occupied Arab territories, from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2022. For the first time since the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Committee conducted annual consultations with Member States in Geneva and undertook its annual mission to the region. The Special Committee regrets that Israeli authorities did not respond to a request for consultations with them during the visit or grant members access to Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the occupied Syrian Golan. In the present report, a number of concerns are addressed relating to the humanitarian situation and blockade in Gaza and the escalation in hostilities in August 2022; attacks on journalists, human rights defenders and freedom of expression in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem; demolitions and forcible evictions, expansion of settlements, settler violence and the complicity of Israeli security forces; the situation of Palestine refugees; the situation of human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan; and Israeli policies and practices that infringe upon the human rights of Palestinians in a discriminatory manner vis-à-vis the treatment granted to Israeli citizens living in the same area.

I. Introduction

1. The Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories was established in 1968 by the General Assembly in its resolution 2443 (XXIII). The Special Committee is currently composed of three Member States: Malaysia, Senegal and Sri Lanka. In 2022, the Special Committee was represented by three members: the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York, Mohan Pieris (Chair), the Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations in New York, Syed Mohamad Hasrin Aidid, and the Permanent Representative of Senegal to the United Nations in New York, Cheikh Niang.