Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories (A/76/360) [EN/AR]

Seventy-sixth session

Agenda item 55

Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the

rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the

occupied territories

Note by the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General has the honour to transmit to the members of the General Assembly the fifty-third report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/96.

Summary

The present report contains information regarding the efforts of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories to implement its mandate and on the human rights situation in the occupied Arab territories, from 1 August 2020 to 31 August 2021. Owing to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Committee was not able to conduct its annual consultations with Member States in Geneva or undertake its annual mission to the region. Instead, the Committee organized a series of online meetings with United Nations agencies, Palestinian ministries and institutions and civil society organizations in May and June 2021. The Committee also sent requests for written submissions, including to Member States. In the present report, a number of concerns are addressed relating to the escalation in hostilities in Gaza in May 2021, the humanitarian situation and blockade in Gaza, freedom of expression in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem, demolitions and forcible evictions, expansion of settlements and settler violence, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Palestinian rights, the situation of Palestinian refugees and the situation of human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan.

I. Introduction

1. The Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories was established in 1968 by the General Assembly in its resolution 2443 (XXIII). The Committee is currently composed of three Member States: Malaysia, Senegal and Sri Lanka. In 2021, the Committee was represented by three members: the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York, Mohan Peiris (Chair of the Committee), the Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations in New York, Syed Mohamad Hasrin Aidid, and the Permanent Representative of Senegal to the United Nations in New York, Cheikh Niang.