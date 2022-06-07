Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (A/HRC/50/21) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Summary

In this report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution S-30/1, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel describes the activities that it has carried out to date and how it plans to implement its mandate, given its ongoing nature.

The Commission reviewed the findings and status of implementation of recommendations of previous United Nations fact-finding missions and commissions of inquiry on the situation and of other United Nations human rights bodies. It found that the key findings and recommendations linked to the underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict have not been implemented, and that this lack of implementation is at the heart of the systematic recurrence of violations in both the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.