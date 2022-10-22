Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (A/77/328) [EN/AR]

Seventy-seventh session
Item 69 of the provisional agenda
Promotion and protection of human rights
Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel
Note by the Secretary-General
The Secretary General has the honour to transmit to the General Assembly the report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution S-30/1.
Summary
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel hereby submits its first report to the General Assembly. The report addresses the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, its purported de jure and discernible de facto annexation, the human rights implications for Palestinians and the legal consequences of such actions.
I. Introduction
In its resolution S-30/1, the Human Rights Council established an independent international commission of inquiry with a mandate to investigate, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021.
The Commission is made up of three members: Navanethem Pillay (South Africa), Miloon Kothari (India) and Christopher Sidoti (Australia). Secretariat support is provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
In its first report to the Human Rights Council, at its fiftieth session (A/HRC/50/21), the Commission noted the strength of credible evidence that Israel has no intention of ending the occupation, has clear policies for ensuring complete control over the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and is acting to alter the demography through the maintenance of a repressive environment for Palestinians and a favourable environment for Israeli settlers. The present report will be focused on those elements with a view to investigating the human rights and legal consequences of the prolonged occupation, including whether, as part of its occupation regime, Israel has, to all intents and purposes, “annexed” wholly or partly the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and providing concrete recommendations to relevant stakeholders.