Report of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (A/76/35) [EN/AR]

General Assembly

Official Records

Seventy-sixth Session

Supplement No. 35

Letter of transmittal

[1 September 2021]

Mr. Secretary-General,

I have the honour to enclose herewith the report of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People for submission to the General Assembly and circulation to all the competent bodies of the United Natio ns for necessary action, as appropriate, in accordance with paragraphs 2 and 10 of Assembly resolution 75/20 of 2 December 2020.

The report covers the period from 2 September 2020 to 31 August 2021.

(Signed) Cheikh Niang

Chair of the Committee on the Exercise of the

Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People

Chapter I

Introduction