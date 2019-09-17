Report of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (A/74/35) [EN/AR]

General Assembly

Official Records

Seventy-fourth Session

Supplement No. 35

Letter of transmittal

[4 September 2019]

Mr. Secretary-General,

I have the honour to enclose herewith the report of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People for submission to the General Assembly and circulation to all the competent bodies of the United Nations for necessary action, as appropriate, in accordance with paragraphs 2 and 10 of Assembly resolution 73/18 of 30 November 2018.

The report covers the period from 5 September 2018 to 3 September 2019.

(Signed) Cheikh Niang

Chair of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People

Chapter I

Introduction

1. The present report of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People has been submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/18, adopted on 30 November 2018. It covers the implementation by the Committee of its programme of work (A/AC.183/2019/1), formulated to promote the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination. Its objectives include maintaining international awareness, mobilizing efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive solution of the question of Palestine and lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace, enhancing international solidarity with the plight of the Palestinian people until those objectives are achieved and supporting the Government of the State of Palestine in its capacity-building efforts towards a viable and sustainable future independent State of Palestine.

2. Chapter II consists of an overview of the political context relating to the question of Palestine during the reporting period, from 5 September 2018 to 3 September 2019.

3. Chapters III and IV contain an outline of the mandate of the Committee as set out by the General Assembly and information on the membership of the Committee and the organization of its work.

4. Chapter V covers the action taken by the Committee, including its participation in meetings of the Security Council and its continuing dialogue with intergovernmental organizations and civil society. It also covers international conferences, visits of delegations and capacity-building workshops organized by the Committee, as well as other mandated activities carried out and events held by the Division for Palestinian Rights on behalf of the Committee.

5. Chapter VI provides an overview of the special information programme on the question of Palestine implemented by the Department of Global Communications in accordance with General Assembly resolution 73/20.

6. The conclusions and recommendations of the Committee to the General Assembly are set out in chapter VII of the report.