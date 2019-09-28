Report to the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, September 2019, New York

Executive Summary

This report provides an update on progress achieved since the Spring 2019 report to the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee including areas where progress has either been slow or where additional work is now required.

In the water sector, construction of the Associated Works (AW) of the Gaza Central Desalination Program (GCDP) has commenced in the south of Gaza, which will enable the immediate supply of an additional 10 million cubic meters (MCM) of water from Mekorot once construction is complete. This progress is an important step in the realization of the GCDP program, which will provide 55 MCM of potable water to Gaza by 2023. Further, progress was seen in the commissioning of the Khan Younis Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and the Gaza Short-Term Low-Volume Desalination plant (STLV) in Gaza City, and construction continues as planned for the Gaza and Middle Area WWTP and the expansion of the Southern STLV. Nonetheless, the long-term sustainability of all water and wastewater facilities in Gaza is dependent on a) ensuring sufficient energy supply for operation at fully capacity, including a contribution from renewable energy sources, and b) advancing a commercially viable sector. In this regard, the French Development Agency’s (AfD) commitment to support the operation and maintenance (O&M) of Northern Gaza Emergency Sewage Treatment Plant (NGEST) over the coming six months is welcome. Additional financial support is needed in the short-term to cover O&M for WWTPs and STLV facilities in Gaza through donor contributions. In the medium-term, improved collection efficiency is critical to offset the financial requirements for the PA and ensure the commercial viability of the sector across the Palestinian territory. Further, a comprehensive list of water and wastewater projects across the Palestinian territory has been identified by the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA) – including critical West Bank components, which are shown in Annex C to this report. Not only will these interventions support in meeting essential humanitarian needs, but will improve conditions for economic development and support in the overall management of the sector through its clustering approach, particularly if coupled with efforts to advance water sector reform.

In the energy sector, the OQ in cooperation with the PA has completed a pre-feasibility study of five potential solar photovoltaic (PV) sites at three separate locations in Gaza, including determination of timelines, technical requirements, electricity production and cost estimates. Development of a solar project in each of the three locations could see a total additional 17 MW of local renewable generation added to Gaza’s power supply and in some cases will directly support water infrastructure. For example, one site could provide electricity to the recently commissioned Khan Younis Waste Water Treatment Plant, enabling over 90% of the plant’s energy needs to be met (from direct supply or energy swaps at times of non-production). We welcome the recent decision by the GoI to support the specific sites identified. In the medium term, the construction of a 161 kV line from Israel to Gaza could add an additional 75 MW to Gaza’s power supply. This would help ensure the sector’s sustainability, by increasing the supply of electricity at lower costs (due to reduced system losses and a lower tariff given the high voltage of the power provided) than the current electricity supply from Israel. There has been significant progress on the Gaza for Gaza project (G4G), including completing an impact assessment, securing funding from the Kingdom of the Netherlands for the detailed design and completing the zoning phase of the pipeline in Israel. However, unless the commercial structure is put in place and commercial agreements are signed in the coming period, it will be an increasing challenge to connect Gaza to a gas supply by 2022/3. In the event of a delay this will also have adverse consequences for those water projects in Gaza which are reliant on bulk electricity supply. In the West Bank, the parties are encouraged to reach temporary arrangements to gradually enable the energization of the three individual substations which have been completed in order to improve supply, to avoid the unnecessary accrual of additional electricity debt and to resolve the debt that has already accrued.

On the fiscal file, which has received considerable recent attention, the recent transfer of funds associated with past payment of blo (excise) tax on fuel has provided a temporary reprieve, but taken alone it is not sufficient and the PA has indicated that it will likely face another major challenge in November unless further measures are taken. Beyond the broader issue of prisoner payments, there are three elements that need to be addressed. First, there is a need to ensure that the process through which deductions are made from Palestinian clearance revenue is transparent and therefore enables clarification and discussion of the numbers presented. The second is that the recent discussion between the parties that resulted in a ‘one off’ transfer of funds linked to the blo tax should now be transformed into a predictable monthly policy going forward. The third element is the resolution of the range of fiscal files that have been discussed at considerable length between the parties. These, in the first instance include inter alia the transfer of customs authority, the resolution of an agreed E- vat system, and agreement on the handling fee charged. Agreement between the parties to a negotiation timetable and agenda would allow donors sufficient confidence that they could consider the investments that might be required should agreements reach the stage of implementation.

In the security sector, new measures to address current inefficiencies in communications, reduce police response time and enable more effective delivery of police services to Palestinian communities in Areas B and C were tested on the ground. Based on the successful results, the OQ, in cooperation with the United States Security Coordinator (USSC), is working closely with the Palestinian and Israeli District Coordination Offices (DCOs) to expand this initiative and implement it throughout the West Bank.

In the area of Movement and Trade, progress was made both in reducing some restrictions on movement but also increasing potential Palestinian trade with both Israel and third countries. The door-to-door (D2D) programme for moving goods between the West Bank and Israel expanded to include more companies from the north of the West Bank. Significantly, the PA and the Government of Jordan signed an MoU indicating their intention in adopting a D2D-type program at Allenby King Hussein Bridge, an initiative which is also under discussion with the GoI. Regrettably, the equipment required to issue biometrically enabled passports for Palestinians has not been released from the port of Ashdod where it has been held since 28 February 2019.

In support of the PA, Japan, with the support of the OQ, convened the first Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) Trade Development Event in Palestine which aimed to enhance and expand the reach of Palestinian products to CEAPAD countries and the international market. This trade development initative enhanced the relationships between the PA public institutions and their CEAPAD counterparts, which facilitated the discussion between the PA and Indonesia to consider exempting all Palestinian products from customs duties when exported to Indonesia. Additionally, the CEAPAD Trade event linked private sector entities in Palestine with their East Asian counterparts; particularly in Indonsia and Malaysia. This culminated in the signing of an MoU between the Palestinian Federation of Chambers of Commerce and their Indonesian counterpart. Increasing exports from Gaza remains essential to ensure economic growth including Gazan-produced processed foods to the international market, but also through commercial transfers to the West Bank. Five Gazan processed foods companies are in the process of receiving their ISO 22000 certification, which will qualify the companies to participate in a pilot shipment of goods to the Netherlands per agreement with the GoI. Discussions between the PA and the GoI on the upgrade of the Karem Abu Salem (KAS) crossing have led to the production of a concrete proposal requiring 2.47 million USD for implementation.