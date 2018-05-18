18 May 2018

Rehabilitation services urgently needed to prevent disability

Report
from Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original

An estimated 3,000 people were injured in demonstrations on May 14th and 15th at the border between Gaza and Israel. Medical services in Gaza have been overwhelmed by the sudden arrival of large numbers of casualties. Humanity & Inclusion is on the ground, ready to provide rehabilitation services to prevent patients from developing a permanent disability and support them in regaining mobility.

Since the start of the demonstrations in March, nearly 12,000 people have been injured, including more than 3,500 with bullet wounds. According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), 11%[1] of people injured since the start of the demonstrations risk developing a permanent disability – more than 1,000 people.

Medical services in Gaza do not have the capacity to meet current needs. Patients must leave the hospital within a few days to vacate beds for other patients, making it hard to access necessary post-operative care.

Without proper supervision or rehabilitation care, a patient may develop infections or complications, potentially leading to a permanent disability.

Over the coming days, Humanity & Inclusion and our local partners will set up 10 mobile rehabilitation teams, including physical therapists, psychologists, and social workers. They will provide rehabilitation services and psychosocial support to the wounded and their families.

